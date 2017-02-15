Menu
Free Press Summer Fest reveals 2017 lineup: Lorde, Flume, Solange, and more

Plus: Cage the Elephant, The Shins, Charli XCX, Grouplove, Portugal. the Man, and Frightened Rabbit

on February 15, 2017, 11:00am
Free Press Summer Fest has revealed its 2017 lineup. The two-day event goes down June 3rd – 4th at Eleanor Tinsley Park in downtown Houston, Texas.

Notable acts include Lorde, Flume, Solange, Cage the Elephant, The Shins, Charli XCX, Grouplove, Portugal. the Man, Frightened Rabbit, Big K.R.I.T., Hurray For the Riff Raff, Bishop Briggs, and Hippo Campus.

Also playing are G-Eazy, Tove Lo, Cashmere Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Milky Chance, Carnage, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Strumbellas, Jon Bellion, Jahkoy, Cherry Glazerr, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Coast Modern, and more.

Tickets are now available through the festival’s website.

