Future releases new album HNDRXX: Stream/download

Another week, another new Future album. The ultra-prolific rapper returns today with HNDRXX, his second LP in the last seven days. Spotify subscribers can hear it in full down below.
HNDRXX, a reference to one of the Autotune maestro’s aliases, was announced just days ago and follows last week’s self-titled release. It features collaborations with The Weeknd and Rihanna, as well as executive production from DJ Esco, a longtime producer who rose through the ranks of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene alongside Future.
“Told YALL, I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing,” he tweeted of the new album earlier this week. “If U purchased #FUTURE u will understand #HNDRXX.”
In support of both Future and HNDRXX, the MC will soon embark on his Nobody Safe Tour, which includes guests in Migos, Young Thug, and ASAP Ferg.
HNDRXX Artwork:
HNDRXX Tracklist:
01. My Collection
02. Comin Out Strong (feat. The Weeknd)
03. Lookin Exotic
04. Damage
05. Use Me
06. Incredible
07. Testify
08. Fresh Air
09. Neva Missa Lot
10. Keep Quiet
11. Hallucinating
12. I Thank U
13. New Illuminati
14. Turn On Me
15. Selfish (feat. Rihanna)
16. Solo
17. Sorry