Future releases new album HNDRXX: Stream/download

Another week, another new Future album. The ultra-prolific rapper returns today with HNDRXX, his second LP in the last seven days. Spotify subscribers can hear it in full down below.

HNDRXX, a reference to one of the Autotune maestro’s aliases, was announced just days ago and follows last week’s self-titled release. It features collaborations with The Weeknd and Rihanna, as well as executive production from DJ Esco, a longtime producer who rose through the ranks of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene alongside Future.

“Told YALL, I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing,” he tweeted of the new album earlier this week. “If U purchased #FUTURE u will understand #HNDRXX.”

In support of both Future and HNDRXX, the MC will soon embark on his Nobody Safe Tour, which includes guests in Migos, Young Thug, and ASAP Ferg.

HNDRXX Artwork:

HNDRXX Tracklist:

01. My Collection

02. Comin Out Strong (feat. The Weeknd)

03. Lookin Exotic

04. Damage

05. Use Me

06. Incredible

07. Testify

08. Fresh Air

09. Neva Missa Lot

10. Keep Quiet

11. Hallucinating

12. I Thank U

13. New Illuminati

14. Turn On Me

15. Selfish (feat. Rihanna)

16. Solo

17. Sorry