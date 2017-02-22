Menu
Music Videos

Future to release new album HNDRXX on Friday, performs “Draco” on Fallon — watch

Ever-prolific Atlanta MC readies his second LP in a week

by
on February 22, 2017, 9:55am
0 comments
Future

February belongs to Future, as the ever-prolific MC is set to drop his second album of the month. Following last week’s self-titled LP, Future announced last night that he will put out a new effort titled HNDRXX this Friday, February 24th. 

“Told YALL, I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing,” he tweeted of the LP, whose name is a reference to one of his aliases. “If U purchased #FUTURE u will understand #HNDRXX.” An iTunes pre-order page reveals the LP will contain 17 new tracks, though no titles or features were listed (fingers crossed that Chance the Rapper collaboration made the final cut). DJ Esco, a longtime producer who came up in Atlanta alongside Future, is credited as an executive producer.

As if the album news wasn’t enough to get fans hyped, Future also squeezed in a Tonight Show appearance on Tuesday. There, he performed an intense and flashy rendition of “Draco”, a highlight off the self-titled record. Catch the replay down below.

Update: Future has unboxed the official music video for “Draco”, which sees him play the mastermind behind a robbery.

HNDRXX Artwork:

future hndrxx new album Future to release new album HNDRXX on Friday, performs Draco on Fallon watch

Previous Story
Kyle Chandler to play Millie Bobby Brown’s father in Godzilla movie
Next Story
Independent movie theaters to protest Donald Trump with screenings of 1984
No comments
More Stories