Future to release self-titled album this week, announces tour with Migos, Tory Lanez

Photo by Ben Kaye

Future has been dropping a steady stream of singles since releasing last year’s EVOL album and Purple Reign mixtape, and apparently it’s all been leading to this: The Atlanta rapper will release a self-titled LP this Friday, February 17th.

Besides the album artwork below, however, there’s no other information about the surprise effort. Pre-orders are going ongoing, but all the songs are currently listed as “Track 1”, “Track 2”, etc. Of course, those could well turn out to be the actual titles (a la Kendrick Lamar’s untitled unmastered), but more likely than not, we’ll get more details come Friday.

Future Album Artwork:

In addition to the album announcement, Future has revealed a packed summer concert schedule dubbed the Nobody Safe Tour. Joining him on the 34-date jaunt will be Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black, with Young Thug and ASAP Ferg appearing at select shows. Find the complete schedule below, followed by a trailer for the tour.

Future Nobody Safe Tour 2017 Dates:

05/04 – Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum *

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *#

05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *^

05/09 – Jackson, MS @ Mississippi Colliseum *

05/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

05/12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

05/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

05/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

05/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Center *#

05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

05/20 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theater *^

05/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

05/24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center *

05/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *

05/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

05/28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater *#

05/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

06/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/03 – Indianapolis, MN @ Klipsch Music Center *

06/04 – Kansas City, KS @ Sprint Center *

06/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *^

06/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *^

06/10 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *^

06/11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Amphitheatre *#^

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

06/15 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

06/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

06/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre *#

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion *^

06/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

06/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre *^

06/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *^

* = w/ Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black

# = w/ Young Thug

^ = w/ ASAP Ferg