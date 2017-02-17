Future unveils new, self-titled album: Stream/download

Future came out of the gate strong in 2016 with the Purple Reign mixtape and EVOL album, and he’s looking to do the same in 2017. After announcing it just a few days ago, the Atlanta rapper has today released a new self-titled album. Apple Music can stream record in full below.
In a recent interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Future said he didn’t want the album to be compared to What a Time to Be Alive or Dirty Sprite 2. “People always try to compare [different albums] — ‘This hotter than this,’” he explained. “Nah, it’s two separate things. It’s a different lane.”
“Hopefully, this lane be longer than the lane when I had the driving force to put out those projects,” he added. “I want this lane to have its own potential to be something that can surpass that.”
In support of the release, Future is embarking on the Nobody Safe Tour with Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Young Thug and ASAP Ferg this May. Find those dates here.
Future Tracklist:
01. Rent Money
02. Good Dope
03. Zoom
04. Draco
05. Super Trapper
06. POA
07. Mask Off
08. High Demand
09. Outta Time
10. Scrape
11. I’m So Groovy
12. Might as Well
13. Poppin’ Tags
14. Massage in My Room
15. Flip
16. When I Was Broke
17. Feds Did A Sweep