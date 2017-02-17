Future unveils new, self-titled album: Stream/download

Future came out of the gate strong in 2016 with the Purple Reign mixtape and EVOL album, and he’s looking to do the same in 2017. After announcing it just a few days ago, the Atlanta rapper has today released a new self-titled album. Apple Music can stream record in full below.

In a recent interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Future said he didn’t want the album to be compared to What a Time to Be Alive or Dirty Sprite 2. “People always try to compare [different albums] — ‘This hotter than this,’” he explained. “Nah, it’s two separate things. It’s a different lane.”

“Hopefully, this lane be longer than the lane when I had the driving force to put out those projects,” he added. “I want this lane to have its own potential to be something that can surpass that.”

In support of the release, Future is embarking on the Nobody Safe Tour with Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Young Thug and ASAP Ferg this May. Find those dates here.

Future Tracklist:

01. Rent Money

02. Good Dope

03. Zoom

04. Draco

05. Super Trapper

06. POA

07. Mask Off

08. High Demand

09. Outta Time

10. Scrape

11. I’m So Groovy

12. Might as Well

13. Poppin’ Tags

14. Massage in My Room

15. Flip

16. When I Was Broke

17. Feds Did A Sweep