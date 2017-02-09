Set off the coast of Africa in the Canary Islands, there’s something about the volcanic island of Fuerteventura that reflects the themes found on Goldfrapp’s forthcoming record, Silver Eye. There’s a stark beauty that arises from the barren landscape, but all that vast emptiness evokes a strange anxiety. It’s the type of place where even if you’re with a group of people, you still feel separated from humanity. Which are exactly the contradictory feelings that arise from the video for Silver Eye’s lead single, “Anymore”.

Produced by Mary Calderwell, the clip finds Alison Goldfrapp and a group of androgynous dancers traversing the alien landscape of Fuerteventura. As they bend and sway through the elemental backdrop, you’re not sure if what they’re doing is purely beautiful or slightly insidious. Take a look above.

Silver Eye is due out March 31st via Mute.