Grandaddy return with first album in 11 years, Last Place: Stream

Ever since Grandaddy reformed six years ago, fans have been begging for a new record from Jason Lytle and the boys. On March 3rd, their prayers will finally be answered when the reunited alternative rockers release Last Place via Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records. In anticipation, the record is streaming in its entirety below (via NPR).

Last Place marks the band’s first album in over a decade following 2006’s Just Like the Fambly Cat. Grandaddy split up after that release, only to be brought back together for a handful of shows in 2012. They’ve toured sporadically in the interim, but this new album is their first recorded effort since reuniting.

“A certain amount of time needed to go by [before I returned to Grandaddy],” Lytle told Uncut. “I spent a lot of time and care in trying to make it resemble a Grandaddy record. Once I brought all those [Grandaddy] ingredients together, they ended up showing me the way. I was going that extra mile making sure that whatever weird sounds there were sat pretty well, and it not be like, ‘Oh, there’s another wacky Grandaddy sound!’”

What’s more, Lytle revealed that Last Place won’t be the final entry in Grandaddy’s catalog. “I know for a fact there’ll be another Grandaddy LP,” he said, “’cause I signed a two-album deal! But the next one will be looser.”

Take a listen to Last Place, including previous singles “Evermore”, “Way We Won’t”, “A Lost Machine”, and “Clear Your History”, below.

Last Place Tracklist:

01. Way We Won’t

02. Brush with the Wild

03. Evermore

04. Oh She Deleter 😦

05. The Boat is in the Barn

06. Chek Injin

07. I Don’t Wanna Live Here Anymore

08. That’s What You Get for Gettin’ Outta Bed

09. This is the Part

10. Jed the 4th

11. A Lost Machine

12. Songbird Son