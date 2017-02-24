Gucci Mane closed out 2016 with the release of his latest album, The Return of East Atlanta Santa. The veteran rapper isn’t wasting any time getting things off the ground in 2017, as he’s just shared a Nicki Minaj collaboration rumored to be off his upcoming Drop Top Wop project.

Titled “Make Love”, it finds Gucci and the Pinkprint goddess flowing over a sparse, semi-slinky production. Both have pretty memorable lines, with Gucci talking about trying to “book Beyoncé for my wedding day” — he and his longtime girlfriend got engaged last year — and Minaj throwing down the boasts: “Bitch I’m the greatest, no Kendrick and no Sia/ I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia.”

Stream it down below.

“Make Love” Artwork:

Gucci recently announced a batch of US tour dates, presumably in anticipation of Drop Top Wop.

Gucci Mane 2017 Tour Dates:

04/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/06 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

04/09 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

04/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/18 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

04/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/24 – Columbus, OK @ Express Live!

04/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

04/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

05/02 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA

05/06 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA