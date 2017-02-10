This year, Kill Rock Stars is putting out a special 20th anniversary reissue of Elliott Smith’s seminal album Either/Or. The late singer-songwriter’s label is also marking the occasion with Say Yes: An Elliott Smith Podcast, a six-episode series in which friends, collaborators, and musicians who cite Smith as an inspiration take a look back at the his life.

Last week, we heard Kevin Devine, Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, and Jessica Lea Mayfield reflect on Smith. Now, for the newest installment, renowned director Gus Van Sant and filmmaker/music video director Lance Bangs (Nirvana, R.E.M.) discuss how Smith came to contribute to the soundtrack for Van Sant’s acclaimed film Good Will Hunting. If you’ll recall, the troubadour’s “Miss Misery” received an Oscar nod for Best Song, but ultimately lost to the Titanic blockbuster “My Heart Will Go On”. Additionally, garage rocker and The Ettes member Coco Hames recalls the time she moved to Los Angeles the same week that Smith passed away.

Stream the episode below.