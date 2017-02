Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones — known for their roles as the Schuyler sisters in Hamilton — sang “America the Beautiful” before the Super Bowl on Sunday. Their harmonies were as glowing as they ever were in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical, but they went a little off book with the lyrics. To the line “And crown thy good with brotherhood,” the women added an aside of, “and sisterhood.” Watch the performance above.