In April, legendary composer Hans Zimmer will kick off his first-ever US tour, which includes an appearance at Coachella. In anticipation, he visited the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Valentine’s Day for a rare late-night TV appearance.

Zimmer performed music from his original score to BBC America’s Planet Earth 2. He was accompanied by Jasha Klebe and Jacob Shea, both of whom worked with him on The Dark Knight trilogy as well as the nature documentary series. Replay the performance above.

(Read: Coachella’s 2017 Lineup: One Day Later)

Zimmer’s tour kicks off April 14th in Los Angeles, right before he heads to Indio to perform for the crowd at Coachella. Find his full itinerary here.

Meanwhile, Planet Earth 2 premieres on BBC America on Saturday, February 18th.