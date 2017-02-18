HEALTH share new remix album DISCO3: Stream/download

Photo via Facebook

Los Angeles noise rock band HEALTH have released their third remix album. Aptly titled DISCO3, it features reinterpretations of tracks from their 2015 album, Death Magic. The tracklist includes remixes from the likes of Purity Ring, Preoccupations, and Vessel, along with three new songs “because every remix records needs bangers,” HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik said in a statement. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can listen below.

To promote the album’s release, HEALTH participated in a Reddit AMA and partnered with Funny or Die for a “reverse telethon” hosted by 90s relic Pauly Shore. In a series of three Facebook Live videos, the band and their reps called back fans who previously called or texted HEALTH at a phone number shared on social media and in music videos like “L.A. Looks”. Check out the first video below.

DISCO3 follows 2010’s Health::Disco2 and 2008’s Health//Disco.

DISCO3 Tracklist:

01. Euphoria

02. Men Tomorrow (Preoccupations Remix)

03. Slum Lord

04. Crusher

05. Courtship II (Roly Porter Remix)

06. Salvia (Marcus Whale Remix)

07. Victim II

08. Victim (Born in Flamez Remix)

09. Dark Enough (Vessel Remix)

10. Life (Purity Ring Remix)