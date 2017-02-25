Here are the 2017 Razzie Award winners

As per tradition, the Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) announced its 2017 “winners” one day before the this year’s Oscars ceremony. This year’s biggest losers were Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the repugnant Hillary Clinton hit piece Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, raking in four wins apiece.
Batman v. Superman earned Worst Supporting Actor for Jesse Eisenberg’s hammy performance as Lex Luthor — although Jared Leto’s over the top Joker was probably a close second — while also taking home awards for Worst Screenplay, Worst Prequel/Sequel/Remake or Ripoff, and Worst Screen Combo. No argument there.
As for Hillary’s America, the documentary swept the major categories by winning Worst Director (Dinesh D’Souza), Worst Actor (D’Souza again), Worst Actress (Unnamed #Fake Actress), and lastly, Worst Picture. To top it all off, the smarmy conspiracy theorist celebrated his win in the announcement video.
Check out the full list of nominees below. The winners are in bold.
Worst Supporting Actor
Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass
Nicolas Cage – Snowden
Owen Wilson – Zoolander 2
Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2
Worst Supporting Actress
Kristen Wiig – Zoolander 2
Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black
Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day
Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence
Worst Screenplay
Batman V Superman
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Worst Director
Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America
Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman
Worst Prequel/Sequel/Remake or Ripoff
Batman v Superman
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
Barry L. Bumstead Award For A Movie That Cost A Lot And Lost A Lot
Misconduct
Worst Screen Combo
Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill – Batman V Superman
Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson – Zoolander 2
Johnny Depp and his vomitously vibrant costume – Alice Through the Looking Glass
Tyler Perry and that same worn out wig – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Any Egyptian gods or mortals – Gods of Egypt
Entire cast of once respected actors – Collateral Beauty
Worst Actor
Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America
Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman
Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman
Robert De Niro – Dirty Grandpa
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
Worst Actress
#Fake Actress – Hillary’s America
Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day
Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Naomi Watts – The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In
Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
The Razzies Redeemer Award
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Worst Picture
Hillary’s America
Batman v Superman
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2