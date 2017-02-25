Here are the 2017 Razzie Award winners

As per tradition, the Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) announced its 2017 “winners” one day before the this year’s Oscars ceremony. This year’s biggest losers were Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the repugnant Hillary Clinton hit piece Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, raking in four wins apiece.

Batman v. Superman earned Worst Supporting Actor for Jesse Eisenberg’s hammy performance as Lex Luthor — although Jared Leto’s over the top Joker was probably a close second — while also taking home awards for Worst Screenplay, Worst Prequel/Sequel/Remake or Ripoff, and Worst Screen Combo. No argument there.

As for Hillary’s America, the documentary swept the major categories by winning Worst Director (Dinesh D’Souza), Worst Actor (D’Souza again), Worst Actress (Unnamed #Fake Actress), and lastly, Worst Picture. To top it all off, the smarmy conspiracy theorist celebrated his win in the announcement video.

Check out the full list of nominees below. The winners are in bold.

Worst Supporting Actor

Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass

Nicolas Cage – Snowden

Owen Wilson – Zoolander 2

Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2

Worst Supporting Actress

Kristen Wiig – Zoolander 2

Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black

Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day

Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence

Worst Screenplay

Batman V Superman

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

Worst Director

Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America

Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman

Worst Prequel/Sequel/Remake or Ripoff

Batman v Superman

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

Barry L. Bumstead Award For A Movie That Cost A Lot And Lost A Lot

Misconduct

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill – Batman V Superman

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson – Zoolander 2

Johnny Depp and his vomitously vibrant costume – Alice Through the Looking Glass

Tyler Perry and that same worn out wig – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Any Egyptian gods or mortals – Gods of Egypt

Entire cast of once respected actors – Collateral Beauty

Worst Actor

Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America

Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman

Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman

Robert De Niro – Dirty Grandpa

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

Worst Actress

#Fake Actress – Hillary’s America

Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day

Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Naomi Watts – The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In

Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween

The Razzies Redeemer Award

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Worst Picture

Hillary’s America

Batman v Superman

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2