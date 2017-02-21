The entire Alien: Covenant crew comes together in new cast photo

We’ve already seen a fair amount from Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant. There’s been a number of set-photos and stills, as well as a frightening red band trailer. However, today we’ve been gifted our first look at the entire crew of the titular ship all together thanks to the above image.

Scott assembled a star-studded cast for his latest entry in the Alien franchise. The film features returning stars Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, and Guy Pearce alongside newcomers Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, and James Franco.

In addition to revealing the image, the official Twitter account for the movie announced that a special sneak peek will air on FX during tomorrow’s episode of Legion. You should probably be watching the excellent X-Men series already, but now you have another reason to tune in.

A sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, the hotly anticipated film follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant as they explore an uncharted planet on the far side of the galaxy. What looks to be a possible paradise hides horrifying surprises, however, from Fassbender’s “synthetic” villain David to jumpy little facehuggers.

Alien: Covenant lands in theaters on May 19th. Revisit the first trailer below.