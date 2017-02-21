Here’s your first look at the Star Wars Han Solo spin-off film as production gets underway

Filming begins today at Pinewood Studios, London on the untitled Han Solo spinoff movie. In celebration, StarWars.com released the first cast photo, which finds the entire comedic ensemble chilling out in the one and only Millennium Falcon.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller wrote. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

Here’s the official announcement:

Han Solo – Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins. https://t.co/6mjWKQcwwk pic.twitter.com/dWJwccpY33 — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2017

Once more, the highly anticipated spinoff film, written by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as a mentor to Solo, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

The movie opens May 25th, 2018.