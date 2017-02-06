Hinds and Twin Peaks announce co-headlining tour dates

Photo by Pooneh Ghana

Hinds and Twin Peaks are both scheduled to appear at Coachella this April, but that won’t be your only chance to see the bands together. The fast-rising indie acts have announced a string of co-headlining North American tour dates surrounding the festival.

(Read: Coachella’s 2017 Lineup: One Day Later)

Kicking off in Vancouver on April 9th, the 10-date trek includes double showings at Portland’s Doug Fir Lounge and San Francisco’s The Chapel. Stops also include Los Angeles and Santa Ana, though venues in those cities are still being nailed down.

Pre-sale tickets will be available here as of 10 AM PT on Tuesday, with regular on-sale launching Friday here. Find both bands’ complete itineraries below.

Hinds 2017 Tour Dates:

04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater *

04/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (early show) *

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (late show) *

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA *

04/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ TBA *

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

* = w/ Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks 2017 Tour Dates:

02/06 – Porto, PT @ Coliseu do Porto

02/08 – Bordeaux, FR @ I.Boat

02/09 – Rennes, FR @ Penny Lane Pub

02/10 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

02/11 – London, UK @ Moth Club

02/16 – Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar

02/17 – Holland, MI @ Hope College

02/18 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater *

04/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (early show) *

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (late show) *

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA *

04/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ TBA *

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

06/01-04 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

* = w/ Hinds

Check out Hinds’ video for “Warts” followed by Twin Peaks’ “Holding Roses” below.