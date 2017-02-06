Hinds and Twin Peaks announce co-headlining tour dates

Photo by Pooneh Ghana
Hinds and Twin Peaks are both scheduled to appear at Coachella this April, but that won’t be your only chance to see the bands together. The fast-rising indie acts have announced a string of co-headlining North American tour dates surrounding the festival.
(Read: Coachella’s 2017 Lineup: One Day Later)
Kicking off in Vancouver on April 9th, the 10-date trek includes double showings at Portland’s Doug Fir Lounge and San Francisco’s The Chapel. Stops also include Los Angeles and Santa Ana, though venues in those cities are still being nailed down.
Pre-sale tickets will be available here as of 10 AM PT on Tuesday, with regular on-sale launching Friday here. Find both bands’ complete itineraries below.
Hinds 2017 Tour Dates:
04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater *
04/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *
04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (early show) *
04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (late show) *
04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA *
04/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ TBA *
04/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *
04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
* = w/ Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks 2017 Tour Dates:
02/06 – Porto, PT @ Coliseu do Porto
02/08 – Bordeaux, FR @ I.Boat
02/09 – Rennes, FR @ Penny Lane Pub
02/10 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners
02/11 – London, UK @ Moth Club
02/16 – Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar
02/17 – Holland, MI @ Hope College
02/18 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
06/01-04 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
* = w/ Hinds
Check out Hinds’ video for “Warts” followed by Twin Peaks’ “Holding Roses” below.