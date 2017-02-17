Hook’s Rufio is crowdfunding a film about the Lost Boy leader’s origins

It’s easy to forget that Steven Spielberg’s Hook isn’t that all that great, what with the rosy tint of nostalgia glinting off its film reel. What we’ll never forget, however, is the rallying cry of its best character: “Rufio! Rufio! Ru. Fi. Oooooooooo!” As the mohawked leader of the Lost Boys, actor Dante Basco cut an imposing figure, and now it seems he wants to resurrect the rebel by crowdfunding a new short film, “Bangarang,” about the character’s origins via Kickstarter.

This isn’t the first time Basco’s tried to get the film going. Back in 2012, he was “pitching it around” with visual effects artist Rpin Suwannath, though it seems no studio would bite. Now, Basco’s tempered his expectations a bit: “Bangarang” will be a short film, and the Kickstarter campaign is asking for $30,000. That said, should the campaign surpass $200,000 Basco promises he and writer/director Jonah Feingold will produce it as a feature.

The story will explore Rufio’s past as a young filipino boy, how he ended up in Neverland, and, perhaps most importantly, who cut that signature mohawk. The Kickstarter describes it as “a social commentary on the current world climate,” and describes Rufio as an immigrant.

The campaign is already halfway past its $30,000 goal, and you’ve got until March 14th to contribute.

Here’s hoping for some cameos for the other Lost Boys.