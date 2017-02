When it came to Melissa McCarthy’s A+ spoofing of Sean Spicer, Donald Trump was most bothered by the idea of his White House press secretary being portrayed by a woman. One can only imagine his reaction after watching Leslie Jones’ own portrayal of the president.

Off all the Trump-related sketches on last night’s SNL — including McCarthy’s latest parody of Spicer and a Fatal Attraction-inspired spoofing of Kellyanne Conway — I’m most excited to see how Trump reacts to a black female mocking him.