Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Incubus announce North American tour dates with Jimmy Eat World

In anticipation of Incubus' first album in six years

by
on February 06, 2017, 9:30pm
2 comments
incubus-us-tour-dates-jimmy-eat-world

Photo by Philip Cosores

It’s all systems go for Incubus, as the veteran alt-rockers will return later this year with their first album in six years. In anticipation, they’ve announced a handful of North American shows set to take place this summer. For the nine-date outing, Incubus will share the stage with Jimmy Eat World (who themselves just announced their own headlining tour with Beach Slang). Check out the itinerary below.

(Read: Ranking Every Alternative Rock Hit From Worst to Best)

Our first taste of Incubus’ new album — the follow-up to 2011’s If Not Now, When? — is due to arrive next week (February 16th). Entitled “Nimble Bastard”, the single is said to be a return to the Cali outfit’s roots. Another album track is a collaboration with Skrillex.

Incubus 2017 Tour Dates:
04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *
07/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Pavilion ^
07/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ^
07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre ^
07/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion & Festival Pier ^
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
07/23 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^
07/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Theatre ^
08/04 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

* = ACLU benefit concert with Zedd, Macklemore, Imagine Dragons, and more
^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World

Revisit When? single “Promises, Promises”:

Previous Story
Chance the Rapper sings with puppets in new video for “Same Drugs” — watch
Next Story
Donald Trump left “rattled” by Melissa McCarthy’s SNL caricature of Sean Spicer
2 comments
More Stories