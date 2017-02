Incubus are set to return later this year with a new album. “Nimble Bastard”, a sweeping anthem tailor-made for rock radio, serves as the album’s lead single. Listen below.

The new album marks Incubus’ eighth studio album and follows 2011’s If Not Now, When?. Many more details are forthcoming, but we do know the album features a collaboration with Skrillex.

This summer, Incubus will head out on tour with Jimmy Eat World.