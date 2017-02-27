It looks like a new Lorde single will premiere on Friday

Photo by Ellie Pritts

Last summer, Lorde revealed that she’d finished writing her new album. The sophomore LP is said to be a more adult affair, and one in which the pop star “maxed out every single emotion I have in the best possible way, the colours still aching behind my eyes like this weird blissful hangover.” Fast forward months later and it looks as though we may finally get a preview of the hotly anticipated Pure Heroine follow-up, and it’s coming in just a few days.

As FACT points out, a short commercial starring Lorde was broadcast across major TV channels in the singer’s native New Zealand this past Sunday. The teaser clip shows her snacking in the back of a car while music plays in the background before a date — March 3rd, 2017 — is plastered on the screen. The music appears to be new material, and Friday is the global release day, so all signs seem to suggest a new single is expected to be in our possession very soon.

The timing of this big reveal fits in with the rest of Lorde’s upcoming schedule. She’s slated to make her solo debut on Saturday Night Live on March 11th, plus she’s got festival sets already marked down for Coachella and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which both go down in the next couple of weeks.

Below, check out the teaser commercial that’s sure to get Lorde fans feeling majorly hyped.

Revisit her Pure Heroine video for “Team”: