J. Cole lines up massive 4 Your Eyez Only world tour

J. Cole has announced a massive world tour in support of last year’s commercial hit 4 Your Eyez Only. As revealed on Twitter, the North Carolina-bred MC will spend much of 2017 on the road beginning in June, with dates scheduled all across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn are just a few of the major markets featured on his lengthy itinerary, alongside Berlin, London, and Sydney. No word yet on the openers, but it’s not like Cole needs any assistance getting a crowd hyped.

Consult the full schedule below.

J. Cole 2017 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Columbia, SC @ The

06/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

06/03 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s

06/05 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Hal’s

06/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

06/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

06/09 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Event Center

06/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

06/14 – Memphis, TN @ The New Daisy Theater

06/15 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

06/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

06/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

07/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/23 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/05 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

08/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

08/08 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

08/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

08/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

08/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

09/30 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

10/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

10/03 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

10/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach

10/09 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

10/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

10/12 – Nottingham UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

10/15 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

10/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/22 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

12/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

12/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

12/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

12/09 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium

