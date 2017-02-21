J. Cole lines up massive 4 Your Eyez Only world tour

Photo by Ben Kaye
J. Cole has announced a massive world tour in support of last year’s commercial hit 4 Your Eyez Only. As revealed on Twitter, the North Carolina-bred MC will spend much of 2017 on the road beginning in June, with dates scheduled all across North America, Europe, and Australia.
Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn are just a few of the major markets featured on his lengthy itinerary, alongside Berlin, London, and Sydney. No word yet on the openers, but it’s not like Cole needs any assistance getting a crowd hyped.
Consult the full schedule below.
J. Cole 2017 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Columbia, SC @ The
06/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live
06/03 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s
06/05 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Hal’s
06/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
06/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
06/09 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Event Center
06/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
06/14 – Memphis, TN @ The New Daisy Theater
06/15 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
06/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
06/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
07/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
07/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
07/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/23 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/05 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
08/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
08/08 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
08/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
08/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
08/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
08/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
09/30 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
10/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
10/03 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
10/09 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
10/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
10/12 – Nottingham UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
10/15 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
10/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/22 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
12/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
12/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
12/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
12/09 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium
