Jack Nicholson comes out of retirement to star in English-language remake of Toni Erdmann

Photo via Columbia Pictures

Jack Nicholson isn’t hanging up his hat just yet. The 80-year-old actor, who hasn’t appeared in a feature film since James L. Brooks’ 2010 comedy How Do You Know, will star in an English language remake of the German-Austrian film Toni Erdmann, as Variety reports.

The original film, which follows an eccentric father who attempts to reconnect with his daughter via an oddball alter ego named Toni Erdmann, premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and is a nominee for Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards. Nicholson will play the role of the father and title character, and his penchant for over-the-top performances makes him a natural for the part originally played by Peter Simonischek.

Adam McKay, the Academy Award-winning director of The Big Short, will produce alongside Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Paramount Pictures. The studio is still in the process of casting Nicholson’s daughter and finding a director and writer.

Update: Kristen Wiig will star alongside Nicholson in the film, according to Variety.