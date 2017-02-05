With its blend of Alien fear and Gravity suspense, director Daniel Espinosa’s new sci-fi thriller Life has looked intriguing from the very first trailer. Today, sports fans were introduced to the March 24th release thanks to a new trailer airing during the Super Bowl.

The preview teases the horror aspects of the Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds-starring flick with a startling score and some cringe-inducing sound effects. Life finds a group of astronauts — also including Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnaya — aboard the International Space Station as they become the first humans to discover alien life. What seems like a harmless single-celled organism turns out to be far more advanced and dangerous than they’d imagine, however, when their questionable research methods trip an evolutionary response.