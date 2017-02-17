James Blake to open for Radiohead

Photos by Amanda Koellner / Debi Del Grande
Radiohead will tour Europe this summer in continued support of their 2016 LP, A Moon Shaped Pool. Today, they announced the support acts set to join them on the road, and it’s an intriguing trio of names.
James Blake will open the band’s shows in Italy, while AMSP collaborator Oliver Coates will take the stage prior to their headlining sets in Manchester, UK. (Coates played cello on the album.)
Additionally, Junun, Jonny Greenwood’s project with Israeli composer/singer Shye Ben Tzur and a 19-member group of Indian musicians called The Rajasthan Express, will open Radiohead’s shows in Oslo, Stockholm, and Manchester.
See the full itinerary below.
Radiohead 2017 Tour Dates:
03/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
04/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
04/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater
04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^
06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^
06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^
06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *
06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *
06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival
06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&
07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&
07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon
^ = w/ Junun
* = w/ James Blake
& = w/ Oliver Coates
Get to know the tour’s opening acts: