James Blake to open for Radiohead

Photos by Amanda Koellner / Debi Del Grande

Radiohead will tour Europe this summer in continued support of their 2016 LP, A Moon Shaped Pool. Today, they announced the support acts set to join them on the road, and it’s an intriguing trio of names.

James Blake will open the band’s shows in Italy, while AMSP collaborator Oliver Coates will take the stage prior to their headlining sets in Manchester, UK. (Coates played cello on the album.)

Additionally, Junun, Jonny Greenwood’s project with Israeli composer/singer Shye Ben Tzur and a 19-member group of Indian musicians called The Rajasthan Express, will open Radiohead’s shows in Oslo, Stockholm, and Manchester.

See the full itinerary below.

Radiohead 2017 Tour Dates:

03/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

04/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

04/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *

06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *

06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon

^ = w/ Junun

* = w/ James Blake

& = w/ Oliver Coates

Get to know the tour’s opening acts: