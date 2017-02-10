Menu
Jamiroquai are floating on “Cloud 9” on new single — listen

A second listen to the funk masters' upcoming album, Automaton

by
on February 10, 2017, 9:55am
jamiroquai

After a seven year absence, Jamiroquai are set to return on March 31st with a brand new album, AutomatonThe title track found the British band exploring a more electronic side of their sound, filled as it was with robotic whirs and ticks. New track “Cloud 9”, however, finds them comfortably floating through the lighter side of future funk.

“Cloud 9” is a mild disco track that encapsulates the feeling of new love with its skipping bass line and airy synths. In a press release, frontman Jay Kay said, “‘Cloud 9’ is a song that’s written in the style that I hope people know us for and are familiar with. It’s a song that if anyone that has been jilted and yet found love somewhere else will no doubt relate to. Can’t wait for you to hear it – get in the car, stick it on the radio and just drive.”

Take a listen below.

