Automaton is the first new album in seven years from Jamiroquai, due out March 31st via Virgin EMI. Today, in anticipation, the future funk veterans have shared the music video for lead single “Cloud 9”.

According to the group, the song is about finding love again after being jilted by a former partner. The clip, shot in Spain with director Charlie Lightening, takes a cue from that theme and finds frontman Jay Kay absolutely smitten and falling for a new lady (played by actress/model Monica Cruz). Certain scenes draw inspiration from Quentin Tarantino flicks as well as pay homage to Jamiroquai’s “Cosmic Girl” visual; plus there are also some very slick moves from dance floor expert Kay.

Check it out above.

Automaton Tracklist:

01. Shake It On

02. Automaton

03. Cloud 9

04. Superfresh

05. Hot Property

06. Something About You

07. Summer Girl

08. Nights Out In The Jungle

09. Dr Buzz

10. We Can Do It

11. Vitamin

12. Carla