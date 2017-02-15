A few days before releasing their triumphant new album Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Japandroids quietly dropped a limited edition 7-inch vinyl available for purchase only at indie record stores. The A-side of that vinyl is the album’s title track, while the B-side is a cover of Talking Heads’ 1977 single “Love → Building On Fire”. That cover has now surfaced online; listen in below.

Near to the Wild Heart of Life is now available everywhere. For more on Japandroids, read our recent cover story, Losing My Religion: The Demise of Rock and Roll.