Jidenna releases debut album, The Chief: Stream/download

This week, “Classic Man” rapper-singer Jidenna releases his long-awaited debut album, The Chief. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full below.

The Chief spans 14 tracks and features a guest appearance from Janelle Monáe, who is also releasing the album through her own Wondaland Records. Other collaborators include St. Beauty, Nana Kwabena, and Roman GianArthur.

The Chief Tracklist:

01. A Bull’s Tale

02. Chief Don’t Run (feat. Roman GianArthur)

03. Trampoline

04. Bambi

05. Helicopters / Beware

06. Long Live the Chief

07. 2 Points

08. The Let Out (fea. Nana Kwabena)

09. Safari (feat. Janelle Monáe, St. Beauty & Nana Kwabena)

10. Adaora

11. Little Bit More

12. Some Kind of Way

13. White N****s

14. Bully of the Earth