Jidenna releases debut album, The Chief: Stream/download

"Classic Man" rapper-singer teams up with Janelle Monáe on the 14-track effort

by
on February 17, 2017, 11:30am
This week, “Classic Man” rapper-singer Jidenna releases his long-awaited debut album, The Chief. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full below.

The Chief spans 14 tracks and features a guest appearance from Janelle Monáe, who is also releasing the album through her own Wondaland Records. Other collaborators include St. Beauty, Nana Kwabena, and Roman GianArthur.

The Chief Tracklist:
01. A Bull’s Tale
02. Chief Don’t Run (feat. Roman GianArthur)
03. Trampoline
04. Bambi
05. Helicopters / Beware
06. Long Live the Chief
07. 2 Points
08. The Let Out (fea. Nana Kwabena)
09. Safari (feat. Janelle Monáe, St. Beauty & Nana Kwabena)
10. Adaora
11. Little Bit More
12. Some Kind of Way
13. White N****s
14. Bully of the Earth

