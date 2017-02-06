Jimmy Eat World announce North American tour dates with Beach Slang

Photo by Philip Cosores

Jimmy Eat World have a jam-packed tour schedule lined up in support of their latest album, Integrity Blues.

Of particular note is a North American leg alongside Philly punk outfit Beach Slang, who recently put out their own excellent LP in A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings. Spanning the months of April and May, the docket includes stops in Las Vegas, Calgary, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, and Sacramento, among other cities.

Their joint tour with Beach Slang follows a short round of US dates and South American festival appearances. Later in the summer, Jimmy Eat World will open for Incubus at a handful of US shows.

Find the band’s full itinerary below.

Jimmy Eat World 2017 Tour Dates:

02/24 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

02/25 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

02/26 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

02/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

03/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

03/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks at The Landing

03/03 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

03/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/06 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

03/07 – Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29

03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/11 – Dallas, TX @ Dallas Observer

03/12 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House

03/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

03/28 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador

03/30 – Montevideo, UY @ La Trastienda

03/31 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

04/01 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/19 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater *

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

04/24 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma Theatre *

04/25 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

04/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

04/28 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre *

04/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room *

04/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre *

05/01 – Winnipeg, @ Garrick Centre *

05/06 – Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club *

05/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

05/09 – London, ON @ London Music Hall *

05/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin *

05/11 – Portland, ME @ Aura *

05/13 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater *

05/14 – Columbia, MD @ DC 101 Kerfuffle *

05/15 – Morgantown, WV @ Mainstage *

05/16 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird *

05/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

05/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

06/23 – Scheebel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s

07/02 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

07/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Pavilion ^

07/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre ^

07/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion & Festival Pier ^

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

07/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Theatre ^

08/04 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

08/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/25-27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/29 – Nuremburg, DE @ Hirsch

* = w/ Beach Slang

^ = w/ Incubus

Revisit Integrity Blues single “Sure and Certain”: