Jimmy Eat World announce North American tour dates with Beach Slang

Photo by Philip Cosores
Jimmy Eat World have a jam-packed tour schedule lined up in support of their latest album, Integrity Blues.
Of particular note is a North American leg alongside Philly punk outfit Beach Slang, who recently put out their own excellent LP in A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings. Spanning the months of April and May, the docket includes stops in Las Vegas, Calgary, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, and Sacramento, among other cities.
Their joint tour with Beach Slang follows a short round of US dates and South American festival appearances. Later in the summer, Jimmy Eat World will open for Incubus at a handful of US shows.
Find the band’s full itinerary below.
Jimmy Eat World 2017 Tour Dates:
02/24 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
02/25 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
02/26 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
02/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
03/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
03/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks at The Landing
03/03 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
03/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/06 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/07 – Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29
03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
03/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/11 – Dallas, TX @ Dallas Observer
03/12 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House
03/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
03/28 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador
03/30 – Montevideo, UY @ La Trastienda
03/31 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
04/01 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/19 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater *
04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *
04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
04/24 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma Theatre *
04/25 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *
04/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
04/28 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre *
04/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room *
04/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre *
05/01 – Winnipeg, @ Garrick Centre *
05/06 – Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club *
05/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *
05/09 – London, ON @ London Music Hall *
05/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin *
05/11 – Portland, ME @ Aura *
05/13 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater *
05/14 – Columbia, MD @ DC 101 Kerfuffle *
05/15 – Morgantown, WV @ Mainstage *
05/16 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird *
05/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *
05/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *
06/23 – Scheebel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s
07/02 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
07/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Pavilion ^
07/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ^
07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre ^
07/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion & Festival Pier ^
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
07/23 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^
07/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Theatre ^
08/04 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
08/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25-27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/29 – Nuremburg, DE @ Hirsch
* = w/ Beach Slang
^ = w/ Incubus
Revisit Integrity Blues single “Sure and Certain”: