Mountain Dew today launched its new creative initiative, The Courtside Project, which brings artists and musicians together to celebrate the NBA. The first product of this collaborative enterprise is a new track from Joey Bada$$ called “Victory”.

As you can hear below, “Victory” highlights both the camaraderie and confidence needed to build a winning team. Over a thumping ’90s beat by Kirk Knight and Adam Pallin, Joey spits, “And this feels like a victory/ Competition looks slim to me/ ‘Cause this story is history/ Only this is my story, no mystery.”

“I’m excited to be a part of The Courtside Project,” Joey Bada$$ said in a statement. “It’s the fusion of several different worlds –from basketball to music, style and art – that are not all separate streams anymore, they are interconnected. I always want to encourage the youth to be themselves and pursue their dreams, whether those are hoop dreams, Grammy dreams, or PhD dreams.”

To mark the release of “Victory”, Joey Bada$$ will be in New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Weekend going down February 17th-19th. He’ll perform the track live for the first time ever at Dew’s Courtside HQ, and the whole thing will be filmed for the song’s music video.