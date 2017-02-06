Menu
Johnny Cash soundtracks new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — watch

The fifth installment in Disney's swashbuckler franchise arrives in May

by
on February 05, 2017, 7:26pm
0 comments

A new installment of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will set sail on May 26th, 2017. Dead Men Tell No Tales sees Johnny Depp reprising his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow. In this adventure, Captain Jack is pursued by an old rival, Capitán Salazar (Javier Bardem), who along with his crew of ghost pirates has escaped from the Devil’s Triangle, and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Jack seeks the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas, in order to defeat Salazar.

Along with Depp and Barden, the film stars Geoffrey Rush, Kevin McNally, and the return of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner. Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg direct.

The latest teaser trailer for the film arrived Sunday night during the Super Bowl. Its soundtracked by Johnny Cash’s “Ain’t No Grave”. Watch it above.

