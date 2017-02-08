Justin Vernon books impressive lineup for Eaux Claires Festival 2017

Photos by Nina Corcoran / Philip Cosores

Justin Vernon will stage a third installment of his Eaux Claires Festival from June 16th – 17th in Eau Claires, Wisconsin. As Stereogum points out, this year’s lineup has been revealed via pamphlets sent out to early ticket holders. It’s very impressive.

Along with Vernon’s own Bon Iver, the likes of Chance the Rapper, Feist, Wilco, and Paul Simon top the bill. In particular, Bon Iver will perform with John Prine, and Simon will be accompanied by chamber group yMusic.

Other notable acts include Danny Brown, Tweedy (Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and his son Spencer), Sylvan Esso, Perfume Genius, Mouse on Mars, Francis and the Lights, S. Carey with Wilco’s Glenn Kotche, This Is The Kit, and Mountain Man, among others.

Additional details, including ticket information, will be revealed tomorrow.