Kanye West has unendorsed Donald Trump

In the wake of controversial executive orders, including a temporary travel ban on seven Muslim countries, Donald Trump’s early approval ratings are in the toilet, and some of his supporters have already begun to abandon ship. Among them: Kanye West.

According to TMZ, the rapper-producer has scrubbed his Twitter of pro-Trump tweets after “disapproving of his actions during his first two weeks in office.”

West drew public ire for coming out in support of Trump during a concert in November 2016. Weeks later, he met with the then President-elect to discuss “an “ambassador role of sorts,” as well as “multicultural issues, including “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

TMZ’s sources say West’s decision to remove the tweets were all his, and the “Muslim ban” and other actions have turned him against Trump. West wife, Kim Kardashian has also spoken out against the travel ban via her Twitter.

So it would seem Kanye’s 2020 presidential run may be back on the table.