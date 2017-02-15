Kanye West is reportedly recovering from memory loss

Although Kanye West was among a high profile group of artists who reportedly no-showed the Grammys in protest over a lack of diversity among its nominees, the awards show wasn’t a complete bust for fans hungry for an update about the mercurial musician’s recovery from his hospitalization last November.

The 39-year-old rapper-producer spent nine days at UCLA Medical Center after suffering “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration.”

PopSugar caught up with West’s co-producer and frequent collaborator Malik Yusef on the red carpet, and he shared news about West’s recent condition. “His memory’s coming back,” Yusef said. He added that West is currently “going through processes” while at home focusing on his health and recovering with his family by his side.

As Stereogum points out, West is scheduled to premiere his Yeezy Season 5 collection tomorrow at New York Fashion Week. Let’s hope he’s mentally and physically ready for the challenge.