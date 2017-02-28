Menu
Kanye West shares new version of The-Dream’s “Bed” — listen

17-minute cut first surfaced during Ye's Yeezy Season 5 fashion show earlier this year

on February 28, 2017, 1:01pm
Photo by Joshua Mellin

Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 debuted during New York Fashion Week last month. The show didn’t feature any new material from Ye, as FADER points out, but it did include something of a blast from the past: an old demo of The-Dream performing “Bed”, a 2007 J. Holiday song which he’d helped to cowrite.

Today, Kanye has uploaded an updated version of The-Dream’s “Bed” to his official SoundCloud page. The cut has been re-dubbed “Bed Yeezy Season (ft. The-Dream)” and clocks in at a hefty 17 minutes; unfortunately, no vocals from Yeezy himself pop up. Stream it down below.

Here’s The-Dream’s demo version:

And here’s the J. Holiday original:

