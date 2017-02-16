When Karen Elson announced her sophomore album Double Roses last month, we singled out the Patrick Carney co-produced “Call Your Name” because of the well-documented and long-time rivalry between Elson’s ex-husband, Jack White. It’s a feud worthy of an episode of VH1’s Behind the Music, but for now, let’s talk about the newly released track itself.

“Call Your Name”, which you can hear below, follows the melancholy lead single “Distant Shore” with more heartbreak, but also a hint of forgiveness. While Elson sings about being feeling so “far from me/ in the deepest darkest sea,” she wishes for her ex that “the wind will carry you into the blue.” Ultimately, though, the song is about finding strength within yourself.

“Originally, when I wrote ‘Call Your Name,’ I wanted it be a duet, but I realized that the song is about the two sides of me; the dark and light battling each other,” Elson explained in a statement. “Sometimes you have to look in the mirror and realize that no one, in essence, can save you from yourself! It’s also a question of my identity, who am I when you strip away the smoke and mirrors.”

Elson will be touring in support of Double Roses, out April 7th via H.O.T. Records Ltd. Check out the schedule below.

Karen Elson Tour Dates:

03/15-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/21 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery ^

04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records (record release show)

04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade (record release show)

^ = w/ M. Ward