Kate McKinnon to voice Ms. Frizzle in Netflix’s Magic School Bus remake

After rebooting Ghostbusters and fearlessly stepping into the role of Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live, Kate McKinnon has settled on her next iconic role. Today, Netflix announced that the SNL cast member voice Ms. Frizzle in its remake of the animated PBS show The Magic School Bus.

The revival is a CGI animated series called Magic School Bus Rides Again. Its purpose is to encourage interest in science in children by focusing on new technologies such as robotics, cameras, and other innovations.

Based on a series of books by Joanna Cole, Magic School Bus originally aired from 1994 to 1997. It followed a class of students who embarked on field trip adventures with their eccentric teacher, Ms. Frizzle, voiced by Lily Tomlin. It’s currently streaming on Netflix, and is “remarkably popular,” according to chief content officer Ted Sarandos.