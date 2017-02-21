All weekend, Katy Perry teased a weird and surreal amusement park called Oblivia through her socials. Now, she finally takes her fans there in the eerie music video for her latest single, “Chained to the Rhythm”. The price of admission is your reality.

Directed by Mathew Cullen, the four-minute clip finds the pop singer in a dystopian future where everything is in its place — or is it? As with her Grammys performance, the video takes a very literal approach with her lyrics — “So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble/ So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble” — by painting a beatific portrait that’s far more dangerous than it appears to be. It’s like Blue Velvet for youngsters!

Shot at “The Thrill Capital of the World”, aka Six Flags Magic Mountain, California, it’s pretty cool to see Perry whip through the disco beats as she’s twirling upside down on the park’s many rides. Given the pseudo-futuristic ’50s overtones, one might even align this with Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” video, only rest assured, no one melts from the California sun. They’re just happy go lucky mongoloids, which begs the question…

What’s worse? Watch above and find out.