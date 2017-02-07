Katy Perry to debut new single “Chained to the Rhythm” at the 2017 Grammys

This year’s Grammys ceremony is shaping up to be one for the history books. In addition to the live comeback of Daft Punk and collaborative performance featuring Metallica and Lady Gaga (!!), music’s biggest night will apparently offer a preview of Katy Perry’s first album in nearly four years.

The “Roar” pop star is set to perform at the Grammys, during which, according to Billboard, she will debut a brand new single called “Chained to the Rhythm”. Presumably off the follow-up to 2013’s Prism, the track includes contributions from Skip Marley, a Jamaican singer and the grandson of legend Bob Marley.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

While Perry’s label Capitol Records has yet to confirm, and Billboard’s original report has since retracted the juicy details, Perry did recently promote one of Skip’s releases, as Idolator points out. Basically: Get your body ready for some dancehall-flavored Katy Perry.

PS. Girl is also sporting a new ‘do and it’s lit.