Kellyanne Conway stalks CNN anchor in SNL’s Fatal Attraction parody

CNN recently passed on an interview with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway citing her propensity for falsehoods. Just days later, however, Conway was back on the cable news network. Last night’s episode of SNL imagined the events that led to her return.

In an overly dark sketch spoofing Fatal Attraction, Conway (played by Kate McKinnon) breaks into CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s apartment. “I just want to be a part of the news, Jake,” she pleads. “What was I supposed to do?”

Last night’s SNL also saw Melissa McCarthy return to play White House press secretary Sean Spicer.