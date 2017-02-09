Feature photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kid Cudi has always been a bit of an outliner in hip-hop circles due to the idiosyncratic palette he so eagerly embraces. It’s a style that was on full display last night during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon.

Supporting his latest release, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, Cudi performed the single “Kitchen” backed by a full string orchestra. Even as the bows moved gracefully across their strings behind him, Cudi stood practically unmoved at his mic stand. Not the most engaging performance, to be sure, but yet another example of how the Cleveland MC is always willing to try things his own way.

Catch the replay of “Kitchen” above.