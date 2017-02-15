Kid Rock eyed by GOP as potential senate candidate in Michigan

Robert Ritchie could be the next celebrity to dip his toe into politics. Never heard the name? You probably know him better by his musical moniker, Kid Rock.

Yes, the “Bawitdaba” rocker is being eyed as a potential candidate in Michigan’s 2018 senate race. According to RollCall, Michigan GOP members floated Ritchie’s name during a party convention held last weekend.

Ritchie, who’s described himself as a “libertarian, was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential run. He appeared at several campaign events and even sold pro-Trump merchandise.

Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat, has held the senate seat since 2000. However, in the wake of Trump’s surprise victory in the state, Republicans are feeling more confident that they can flip the seat.