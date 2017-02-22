King Crimson announce US tour dates, and they’re bringing along four drummers

As previously reported, King Crimson will embark on a US tour this summer, their first such outing in three years. Today, the band announced initial dates for what they’ve dubbed, the Radical Action Tour.

The tour kicks off June 13th in Seattle. While many of the venues are still to be announced, King Crimson also plan to visit San Francisco, San Diego, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, and Mexico City over the course of their travels. Additional dates — including a performance in New York City — will be revealed shortly.

The touring lineup will consist of mastermind Robert Fripp and longtime associates Tony Levin (bass, Chapman Stick) and Mel Collins (saxophone) alongside singer/guitarist Jakko Jakszyk and FOUR drummers, Bill Rieflin, Gavin Harrison, Pat Mastelotto and Jeremy Stacey. Stacey and Rieflin will also double as keyboardists.

Referring to this tour configuration as the “Double Quartet Formation,” Fripp said King Crimson is “likely to be making a lot more noise than before.”

As such, the band is also working on a new 12-inch single with plans for an April release. It will mark their first new material since 2003’s The Power to Believe.

King Crimson 2017 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

06/15 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

06/24 – Denver, CO @ TBA

06/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBA

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

06/30 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall

07/03 – Montreal QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival

07/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

07/07 – Quebec, QC @ TBA

07/09 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

07/14 – Mexico City, MX @ TBA

07/15 – Mexico City, MX @ TBA