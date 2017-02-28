Chicago’s Kweku Collins is one of the most talented young artists today. Not only does the rapper have a gift for catchy and introspective lyrics, he often plays double duty by producing his own beats. Today, Collins is announcing the follow-up to his breakout debut LP, Nat Love, with a new EP called grey.

Alongside the news, the rapper-producer shares the lead single, “International Business Trip”, which you can stream below. The self-produced track was inspired by his recent European tour and features the gloomy and melodic vibes for which he’s well known. You can also hear the continued influences of childhood hero Kid Cudi and his love for fellow Chicagoan Kanye West’s highly influential 808s & Heartbreaks.

Collins is playing a show at the Metro in Chicago on March 24th. Purchase tickets here. He’ll also be playing SXSW shows which will be announced in the coming weeks.