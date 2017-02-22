Kyle Chandler to play Millie Bobby Brown’s father in Godzilla movie

In the history of modern television, few characters are more popular than Eleven from Stranger Things. Though, if you had to make a short list of other small screen favorites, Friday Night Light’s Coach Taylor would certainly be up there. Which is why we’re excited to learn that the actors behind these two roles — Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler — are set to share the silver screen together.

According to Variety, Chandler has been cast to play the father of Brown’s character in the upcoming Godzilla movie. Clear eyes, full hearts, and with this winning combo, Earth certainly can’t lose.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is being directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus), serves as the third installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse following 2014’s Godzilla and the forthcoming Kong: Skull Island. A release date is set for March 22nd, 2019. Other than that, details are being kept heavily under wraps.