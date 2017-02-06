Kylie Minogue triumphs over Kylie Jenner in blocking “Kylie” trademark

The Battle of the Kylies has finally reached its endpoint, with Australian pop singer and actress Kylie Minogue putting the brakes on reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s bid to be the world’s foremost Kylie. According to The Daily Mail, the U.S. Patent Office has rejected Jenner’s attempt to trademark the name “Kyle.”

The battle’s been raging on since Jenner made her claim back in 2014. In response, Minogue wrote a letter to the court highlighting her own “internationally renowned” work in music and as an activist for breast cancer research and awareness, while dubbing Jenner nothing more than “a secondary reality television personality.” Lips made balloon-like by Jenner’s popular matte lip kits are surely puckering in rage.

We’ll see, however, how long Minogue remains the world’s signature Kylie, as Jenner is appealing the decision.

Watch Kylie Minogue’s video for “Get Outta My Way”: