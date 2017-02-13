Menu
Lady Gaga and Metallica overcome technical difficulties in fiery performance of “Moth Into Flame” — watch

Gaga and her new back tattoo make up for James Hetfield's mic problems

on February 12, 2017, 10:32pm
With a massive back tattoo in tow, Lady Gaga joined Metallica onstage at the Grammys for a performance of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct single “Moth Into Flame”. The highly anticipated collaboration kicked off with a thud as James Hetfield appeared to be experiencing some technical difficulties with his microphone, but Gaga picked up the slack by running around the stage and basically having the time of her life. It would have been hard for anything to top her ballsy Super Bowl halftime performance, but the singer and avowed heavy metal fan looked even more in her element here, capping off the show by jumping into the pit. Less enthused was Hetfield, who could be seen angrily hurling his guitar at the nearest technician after the set wrapped up. Yikes.

Check out the performance below, and scroll down for a closer look at Gaga’s new Metallica-inspired body art.

The Moth & Metallica 🦋——->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

