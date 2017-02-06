Lady Gaga announces 2017 world tour

On the heels of her stellar Super Bowl Halftime performance, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour. Coming in support of her 2016 LP, Joanne, the expansive trek includes two separate North American legs, a visit to Europe, and a headlining slot at Brazil’s Rock in Rio.
As part of the North American leg, Gaga will play shows at several prominent baseball stadiums, including Wrigley Field in Chicago, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Citi Field in New York City.
See the full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning February 13th.
Lady Gaga 2017 Tour Dates:
08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/05 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park
08/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/19 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
08/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/28 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
09/01 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
09/15 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio
09/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi
09/24 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
09/26 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
09/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
10/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/06 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
10/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/28 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
11/13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
11/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
11/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
12/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/03 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/05 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
12/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
12/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena