Lady Gaga announces 2017 world tour

On the heels of her stellar Super Bowl Halftime performance, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour. Coming in support of her 2016 LP, Joanne, the expansive trek includes two separate North American legs, a visit to Europe, and a headlining slot at Brazil’s Rock in Rio.

As part of the North American leg, Gaga will play shows at several prominent baseball stadiums, including Wrigley Field in Chicago, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Citi Field in New York City.

See the full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning February 13th.

Lady Gaga 2017 Tour Dates:

08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

08/05 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

08/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/19 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

08/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/28 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

09/01 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

09/15 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio

09/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi

09/24 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

09/26 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

09/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

10/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/06 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

10/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/28 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

11/13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

11/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

11/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

12/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/03 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/05 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

12/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

12/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena