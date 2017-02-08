It might as well be Lady Gaga week in these parts, as the pop star continues to dominate headlines. Not only did Mother Monster deliver a “ballsy as fuck” Super Bowl Halftime Show and announce a world tour, but today she’s let loose the new music video for Joanne cut “John Wayne”.

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, who previously helmed the singer’s “Telephone” and “Paparazzi” clips, it finds Gaga taking the country-tinged song to the rural backwoods of the South, where pickup trucks and cowboy hats reign supreme. Whereas her previous visual for “Million Reasons” was an exercise in minimalism, this latest offering is Gaga in true Gaga form — there’s flashy color treatment, bold choreography and acting, and even some action-packed scenes in which our pop protagonist straddles a motorcycle in an outfit definitely not made for riding such vehicles at such high speeds.

The “John Wayne” video can be watched in full over on Apple Music. Check out a preview below.

On Sunday, Gaga will hit the stage at the Grammys performing alongside Metallica.